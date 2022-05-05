Follow us on Image Source : TWITTER/ESCN__ KGF Chapter 2 box office achieves milestone, crosses Dangal's collections and becomes No. 2 Hindi movie

Yash starrer 'KGF Chapter 2' has been breaking records ever since its release on April 14. Yet again, it did the same when on its 21st day when the regional film directed by Prashanth Neel surpassed All-India Nett collection of Aamir Khan starrer 'Dangal.' Yes, that's true! Going by the latest reports, the film has managed to make its position in the list of top Hindi movies in India and secured its place on the top second spot. By achieving this milestone, KGF 2 has moved an inch closer to beating Baahubali 2's collections which stand at number first position. Meanwhile, the film has clearly been announced the winner and has till now beaten three Hindi films viz Shahid Kapoor's 'Jersey,' Tiger Shroff starrer 'Heropanti 2,' and 'Runway 34' featuring Ajay Devgn, Amitabh Bachchan and Rakul Preet Singh in the lead.

Going by a report in Box Office India, "Dangal grossed around 62 crore nett in Hindi from the southern circuits while KGF 2 will hardly reach 20 crore nett in Hindi. The footfalls will remain well short of Dangal but that is pre pandemic and this is post pandemic, it will be a huge struggle to get footfalls back up to where they were five years ago."

The festival of Eid also worked wonders for KGF 2. Sharing the collections of Tuesday on Twitter, trade analyst Taran Adarsh wrote, "#KGF2 is the biggest beneficiary on #Eid holiday... Biz, expectedly, jumps again... Should cross #Dangal today [third Wed]... Countdown begins for ₹ 400 cr... [Week 3] Fri 4.25 cr, Sat 7.25 cr, Sun 9.27 cr, Mon 3.75 cr, Tue 9.57 cr. Total: ₹ 382.90 cr. #India biz. #Hindi."

Have a look at the box office collections of KGF 2 till date:

Helmed by Prashanth Neel, 'KGF: Chapter 2', which was released on April 14, is a follow-up of the Kannada blockbuster 'KGF: Chapter 1'. Starring Yash in the lead, the first part's narrative follows an underdog who later becomes a dangerous gangster. The sequel also stars Sanjay Dutt, Raveena Tandon, and Prakash Raj.