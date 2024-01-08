Follow us on Image Source : YOUTUBE SNAPSHOT Heer Aasmani Out Now: Who is THIS guy in Fighter's 3rd song?

Deepika Padukone and Hrithik Roshan starrer Fighter is all geared up for its release. The film is said to be the first aerial action film of India. And the makers are leaving no stone unturned to ignite more excitement for the film. Following the trend, the makers of Fighter have released the third song of the film, titled Heer Aasmani. The song talks about the valour of Indian Air Force officers and lead actors can be seen in and out of the fighter aircraft.

The Heer Aasmani song is sung by Vishal Dadlani, Sheykhar Ravjiani, and B Praak and is composed by Vishal & Sheykhar. Kumaar has given the lyrics of the song. Starring Hrithik Roshan, Deepika Padukone, Anil Kapoor, Karan Singh Grover & Akshay Oberoi, Heer Aasmani is directed by Piyush-Shazia.

Also Read: Hrithik Roshan-Deepika Padukone oozes oomph in Ishq Jaisa Kuch song, Twitter users call them 'OG pair'

However, what has taken several social media users by shock is that who is the red-eyed guy who features at the last of the song. The not-so-Indian-looking man can be seen wearing specs and has long hair. Moreover, he even has a scar on his forehead. Netizens are also guessing if he's the main villain of the film. Seems like the mystery man is none other than, Birol Tarkan Yildiz. For the unversed, he's a professional karate fighter, who was born in Turkey and grew up in Switzerland.

Watch the Heer Aasmani song here:

Fighter will release on January 25, 2024

The makers of Fighter have not yet released the trailer of the film but a teaser was enough to ignite excitement among social media users. The Fighter teaser featured the trio of Hrithik Roshan, Deepika Padukone, and the ever-charismatic Anil Kapoor unfolding high-end action sequences that promise to be a visual feast for enthusiasts of the genre. This film is an upcoming action film directed by Siddharth Anand and produced by Viacom 18 Studios and Marflix Pictures.

Apart from Hrithik Roshan-Deepika Padukone, and Anil Kapoor, the film also features Sanjeeda Sheikh and Karan Singh Grover in pivotal roles. Fighter is also said to be the first Indian film in a planned aerial action franchise. The film is set to release in theatres on January 25, 2024, on the occasion of Republic Day.