Hrithik Roshan-Deepika Padukone oozes oomph in Ishq Jaisa Kuch song, Twitter users call them 'OG pair'

People eagerly await Bollywood stars Hrithik Roshan and Deepika Padukone's much-awaited film 'Fighter'. After watching the teaser of the film and the first song 'Sher Khul Gaye', the makers were successful in igniting anticipation for the film. Now T-Series has released the film's second song 'Ishq Jaisa Kuch'. Fans have gone crazy after seeing the sizzling chemistry of Hrithik Roshan and Deepika Padukone in this song. It is noteworthy that Hrithik Roshan and Deepika Padukone's film 'Fighter' is going to hit the theaters on January 25, 2024.

Watch the full song here:

Both stars attract people's attention with one romantic scene after another. The second song Ishq Jaisa Kuch from the film Fighter became popular among the people as soon as it was released. Deepika's sexy looks and Hrithik's flawless dance moves are the highlight of the song. The audience is having a hard time keeping calm after the second song from the Fighter movie is released. From calling Hrithik-Deepika the OG pair to calling Sidharth Anand a master of casting, Twitter users are heaping praise on the fighter lead cast. Check out some other Twitter reactions here:

Fighter releases on January 25, 2024

The Fighter teaser featured the trio of Hrithik Roshan, Deepika Padukone, and the ever-charismatic Anil Kapoor unfolding high-end action sequences that promise to be a visual feast for enthusiasts of the genre. This film is an upcoming action film directed by Siddharth Anand and produced by Viacom 18 Studios and Marflix Pictures. Apart from Hrithik Roshan-Deepika Padukone, and Anil Kapoor, the film also features Sanjeeda Sheikh and Karan Singh Grover in pivotal roles. Fighter is also said to be the first Indian film in a planned aerial action franchise. The film is set to release in theatres on January 25, 2024, on the occasion of Republic Day.

