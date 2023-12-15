'Hotness overloaded': Fighter first song 'Sher Khul Gaye' gets thumbs up from netizens | Check reactions

Follow us on Image Source : TWITTER Hrithik Roshan and Deepika Padukone in the song Sher Khul Gaye

The makers have finally dropped the song Sher Khul Gaye from Fighter starring Hrithik Roshan and Deepika Padukone. The song is very catchy and groovy, which is perfect for every party. The video of the song also showcased incredible dance moves which is in the backdrop of a party. As soon as the song was unveiled, netizens couldn't contain their excitement and flooded social media with reactions. Let's check out what a few of them had to say.

One user said, "Those Kaatil dance moves...#HrithikRoshan has made it easy. #Siddharth Anand is making sure that each and every element should deliver 'WOW moment'.

Another wrote, "Ki aaj Sher Khul Gaye...The Sher has set the stage on fire as usual...The Hrithik Dancer Roshan is here".

Third wrote, "The King of Dance is here". #Hrithik Roshan with his suave moves....#SherKhulGaye will gradually grow in our mind with every match".

"#SherKhulGaye- Instant Chartbuster. The sizzlng chemistry between #Hrithik Roshan & Deepika Padukone is literally amazing and Fantabulous, and the magical voice of Shilpa Rao is steel the show". Vishal x Shekhar Music", commented the fourth user.

Last week, the first teaser of the upcoming actioner was unveiled by its makers. The teaser featured the trio of Hrithik Roshan, Deepika Padukone, and the ever-charismatic Anil Kapoor uniting with a common purpose, to embark on a daring mission to defend the honour of their homeland, India, against formidable foes. The teaser unfolds with high-end action sequences that promise to be a visual feast for enthusiasts of the genre.

Fighter is an upcoming action film directed by Siddharth Anand and produced by Viacom 18 Studios and Marflix Pictures. Apart from Hrithik Roshan, the film also stars Deepika Padukone and Anil Kapoor. Fighter serves as the first film in a planned aerial action franchise. Fighter is set to release in theatres on January 25, 2024.

