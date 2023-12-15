Bigg Boss 17: Khanzaadi is the latest contestant to get evicted from the show? Deets inside

Follow us on Image Source : INSTAGRAM Khanzaadi

Bigg Boss is one of the most watch and loved reality show on Indian television. The show, hosted by Salman Khan on weekend, is returned with its 17th edition last month with 15 new contestants.it seems that the fun quotient will be lost in the upcoming Weekend Kaa Vaar, as that will be the day and time when one of the contestants will be eliminated from the show. And the name of the contestant is Khanzaadi aka Firoza Khan. A user took to social media and stated that “#KhanZaadi gets eliminated from Bigg Boss 17. #SalmanKhan #WeekendKaVaar #BiggBoss17 #BB17 #BiggBoss”.

The same information was provided by The Khabri on his social media handle, although he did not directly name Khanzaadi, rather, posted cryptic clue about her. Netizens flooded the comment section to express their disappointment with this decision. One user wrote, "Khanzaadi ko kaun kaun miss karega". Another user wrote, "Khanzaadi sabse hot lagti hai".

Firoza Khan, known by her stage name Khanzaadi is an Indian rapper, singer and musician. She has taken the Indian music scene by storm with her rap songs and melodious tunes. She has captivated audiences with hits like Aazma Le, Ziddi and Begum.

Firoza Khan burst onto the music scene with her television debut on the reality show ‘MTV Hustle 2.0’ in 2019. During her time on the show, she wowed the audience with remarkable performances of songs like ‘Azaadi,’ ‘No Boundaries,’ ‘Lady Don,’ and ‘Tarazu.’ She is not just confined to TV shows; Firoza often lights up live music shows. In December 2022, she enthralled the crowd with a live singing performance at the Northeast Festival in New Delhi’s Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium.

