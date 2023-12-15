Deepika Padukone arrives in Tirumala to seek blessings ahead of Fighter's first song release | WATCH

Follow us on Image Source : INSTAGRAM Deepika Padukone

Deepika Padukone is one of the most celebrated actresses of this generation. Celebrating any occasion, marking a wedding anniversary or launching a new movie, the actress trips Tirumala to seek blessings. The actress arrived in Tirumala with her sister Anisha to seek the blessings of Lord Venkateshwara. Several videos and pictures of Deepika Padukone are going viral on social media. In the video, before stepping onto the temple grounds, they chose to walk barefoot, a humble gesture before the divine deity.

Keeping it simple and comfortable, both sisters wore pullovers with leggings. Deepika Padukone sported an all-black ensemble, while Anisha was seen wearing orange and black attire. The makers unveiled the fighter's first song Sher Khul Gaye from the film. Deepika Padukone took to social media to share the teaser of the song and wrote in the caption, "Let's get this party started! #SherKhulGaye song out tomorrow! #Fighter #FighterOn25thJan!".

Last week, the first teaser of the upcoming actioner was unveiled by its makers. The teaser featured the trio of Hrithik Roshan, Deepika Padukone, and the ever-charismatic Anil Kapoor uniting with a common purpose, to embark on a daring mission to defend the honour of their homeland, India, against formidable foes. The teaser unfolds with high-end action sequences that promise to be a visual feast for enthusiasts of the genre.

Fighter is an upcoming action film directed by Siddharth Anand and produced by Viacom 18 Studios and Marflix Pictures. Apart from Hrithik Roshan, the film also stars Deepika Padukone and Anil Kapoor. Fighter serves as the first film in a planned aerial action franchise. Fighter is set to release in theatres on January 25, 2024.

