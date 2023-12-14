Thursday, December 14, 2023
     
Asia Artist Awards 2023: Stray Kids, Kim Se Jeong bag the prestigious accolade | Check full winners list

Asia Artist Awards 2023 took place at the Philippine Arena in Bulacan, Philippines. Take a look at the full list of winners.

Published on: December 14, 2023
The 8th edition of the Asia Artist Awards commenced on Thursday at the Philippine Arena in Bulacan, Philippines. Hosted by Kang Daniel, Sung Han-bin, and Jang Won-young, the prestigious accolade intends to celebrate Asian talents in music, television, and film. 

Stray Kids, Kim Sejeong, Cha Jooyoung, and several others bagged the AAA 2023. Check the complete list of winners below.

Asia Artist Awards 2023: Full winners list

AAA Focus Award

  • HORI7ON
  • LUN8
  • Younghoon (The Boyz)
  • Ahn Dong-gu

AAA Icon Award

  • Tempest
  • NMIXX
  • Kep1er
  • Cha Joo-young

AAA Best Actor Award

  • Kim Se-jeong
  • Ahn Hyo-seop
  • Lee Dong-hwi
  • Melai Cantiveros-Francisco
  • Lee Jun-hyuk

AAA Potential Award

  • Lapillus
  • ATBO
  • Yoo Seon-ho
  • Paul Blanco

AAA Best Creator Award

  • 3RACHA

AAA Popularity Award

  • Lim Young-woong
  • Sakurazaka46
  • Lee Jun-ho
  • Kim Se-jeong

AAA Hot Trend Award

  • SB19
  • NewJeans
  • Lee Jun-ho
  • Ahn Hyo-seop
  • Lim Young-woong

AAA New Wave Award

  • Yaochen
  • Kingdom
  • Ash Island
  • Jaechan

AAA Emotive Award

  • ONEUS
  • BOYNEXTDOOR
  • &TEAM
  • Suho

AAA Rookie of the Year

  • ZEROBASEONE
  • Moon Sang-min
  • Lee Eun-saem

AAA Asia Celebrity Award

  • NewJeans
  • LE SSERAFIM
  • Jang Won-young
  • Kim Seon-ho

Kentaro Sakaguchi

AAA Best Choice Award

  • Lee Young-ji
  • KANG DANIEL
  • BOYNEXTDOOR
  • &TEAM
  • NewJeans
  • NMIXX
  • Ben&Ben
  • Dreamcatcher
  • Lim Young-woong
  • DinDin
  • Kim Jae-joong

AAA Best Acting Performance Award

  • Kim Young-dae
  • Lee Jun-young
  • Moon Ga-young
  • Suho

AAA Fabulous Award

  • Kathryn Bernardo
  • Daniel Padilla
  • NewJeans
  • Stray Kids
  • Lim Young-woong

AAA Best Musician Award

  • ZEROBASEONE
  • Sakurazaka46
  • KARD
  • STAYC
  • Kwon Eun-bi

AAA Scene Stealer Award

  • Jung Sung-il

AAA Top of K-pop Record Award

  • Kim Jae-joong

AAA Best Performance Award

  • LE SSERAFIM

AAA Best Artist Award (Singer)

  • SB19
  • LE SSERAFIM
  • AKMU
  • ITZY
  • IVE
  • The Boyz

AAA Best Artist Award (Actor)

  • Kentaro Sakaguchi
  • Kim Seon-ho
  • Kim Ji-hoon

AAA Grand Prize: Fandom of the Year

  • Lim Young-woong

AAA Grand Prize: Performance of the Year

  • BSS (SEVENTEEN)

AAA Grand Prize: Stage of the Year

  • Stray Kids

AAA Grand Prize: Song of the Year

  • NewJeans – “Ditto”

AAA Grand Prize: Album of the Year

  • SEVENTEEN – FML

AAA Grand Prize: Singer of the Year

  • NewJeans

AAA Grand Prize: Actor of the Year

  • Lee Jun-ho

