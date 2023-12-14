Sonu Nigam APOLOGISES to Pakistani singer Omer Nadeem over plagiarism accusations, says 'KRK requested to...'

Follow us on Image Source : INSTAGRAM Sonu Nigam addresses plagiarism accusations by Omer Nadeem

Sonu Nigam, who landed in a soup multiple times, collaborated with Kamaal Rashid Khan aka KRK for a song, Sun Zara. Days after the song's release, the internet found out that the song was a copy of Aye Khuda, crooned by Pakistani singer Omer Nadeem.

The Pakistani singer called out Nigam on social media and accused him of plagiarism. On Thursday, Nigam addressed the accusations and apologised to the artist, opening up about the 'unintentional' resemblance between both songs. "Just so you all know, I have nothing to do with this. I was requested to do the song by KRK (Kamaal R Khan), who is my neighbour in Dubai. And then couldn't refuse him, even though I don't sing for everyone," Sonu wrote on Instagram," Nigam wrote.

He further wrote, “If I had heard Omer's version, I would have never sung it.”

Omer Nadeem responds to Sonu Nigam

Reacting to the Bollywood singer's statement on social media, Nadeem wrote, "I agree with you, I never mentioned in my statement anywhere that you did this. The news took a different turn like it always does. I’ve grown up listening to your songs and have learned a lot from you. I am your huge fan. Love you!”

He continued, "As far as the ‘actual characters’ involved in this drama are concerned, they’re not even on my radar. Mentioning them would be like giving a goldfish a lecture on quantum physics – pointless – and they wouldn’t get it anyway. I’d just keep the focus on things that actually matter."

Sonu Nigam apologises to Omer Nadeem

Applauding Omer Nadeem, Sonu Nigam wrote, "You sang this better than I did. I apologise that I did not hear your song. I heard it now. What an exceptional song and you definitely sang it better than I did. Keep it up. More blessings to you. InshAllah, may you receive more honour due to this. Lots of love and prayers.” In response, Omer said, “This coming from you means so much to me! There is no singer more melodious or versatile than you in the world right now. Immense respect!”

