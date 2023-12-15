K-Pop girl group (G)I-DLE members Minnie, Shuhua to take break due to health concerns

Follow us on Image Source : INSTAGRAM (G)I-DLE members Minnie and Shuhua

(G)I-DLE members Minnie and Shuhua will be taking a break from their schedules to focus on their health and recover. Their agency Cube Entertainment announced it through the fan communication platform Weverse that Shuhua will not appear for the pre-record schedule for KBS2's 2023 Music Bank Global Festival. The agency stated, “Early this morning, Shuhua visited the emergency room with symptoms of fever and a cold, receiving a diagnosis of type A influenza. According to medical advice, Shuhua has halted all schedules and is taking a break for rest and recovery.”

They added, “As this disease is a highly contagious and risky illness, Shuhua’s pre-recording for ‘2023 Music Bank Global Festival’ scheduled for December 15 has unavoidably been cancelled to ensure the safety of the artist and fans.” Finally, they expressed, “We sincerely apologize for causing concern to the fans. We will continue to pay close attention to the members’ health management and do our best.”

Regarding Minnie's condition, the label stated, "Minnie recently visited the hospital after persistently experiencing poor health conditions, and has decided to halt all of her activities temporarily to rest, per the advice of medical experts.

As a result, Minnie will not be participating in the group or unit stage of the KBS '2023 Music Bank Global Festival', scheduled to take place on December 15. Only Miyeon and Yuqi will participate in the unit stage at the '2023 Music Bank Global Festival'."

(G)-IDLE is a K-Pop girl group consisting of five members, Miyeon, Minnie, Soyeon, Yuqi, and Shuhua which was made in 2018. Originally, the group had 6 members, but Soojin left the group in 2021. They made their debut in Japan under Cube with Latata. They recently released the single Queencard, which hit a chord with the audience and has been trending ever since on social media.

Also Read: Asia Artist Awards 2023: Stray Kids, Kim Se Jeong bag the prestigious accolade | Check full winners list

Also Read: Deepika Padukone arrives in Tirumala to seek blessings ahead of Fighter's first song release | WATCH

Latest Entertainment News