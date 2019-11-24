Diljit Dosanjh & Kiara Advani share their medical reports after Kareena & Akshay; don't worry, it's Good Newwz

Sunday, November 24, 2019
     
Akshay Kumar, Kareena Kapoor, Kiara Advani and Diljit Dosanjh have released their medical reports that talk about their medical conditions as well as their 'funny treatments', for the promotion of their movie, Good Newwz.

India TV Lifestyle Desk India TV Lifestyle Desk
New Delhi Published on: November 24, 2019 23:08 IST
Akshay Kumar, Kareena Kapoor Khan, Kiara Advani and Diljit Dosanjh starrer, Good Newwz is all set to release next month and it is surely going to be a fun-filled ride. The entire cast of the movie is busy with back to back promotions. Admist all this chaos, these movie actors have released their medical reports that talks about the diseases as well as their 'funny treatments'. Their 'reports' were revealed on the official Twitter handle of 'Dharma Productions'.

Kiara Advani's reports mention that she has the problem of 'gas ke gole' and that she is suffering from 'bharpur energy syndrome'. For treatiment, she has been advised to lower down her excitement levels as it scares off her husband.

Check out her medical report below:

On the other hand, actor-singer Dijit Dosanjh shared his medical report on Twitter which says that 'Honey Batra' is suffering from 'zidd pe ada' symptoms and his condition has been termed as 'spam-phaida confusion syndrome. The treatment prescribed for his situation is to give people a little bit of space, no, not 'antariksh wala'. 

Check out his report below:

Before this Kareena Kapoor's report was shared. Her name in the movie is Deepti Batra and her symptoms include 'baby fever'. Her condition has been described as 'zimmedari complex' and the treatment prescribed to her is meditation, bina kisi disturbances, if possible.

Here's her report:

Where's Akshay Kumar's report mentions his name to be 'Varun Batra'. His symptoms are described as 'goof ups se pareshaan' and his condition is 'top quality bearer'. Treatment prescribed to him is to always listen to his wife. ('wife ki baat hamesha suno', as if you have an option).

This is surely one of the most unique promotion strategy we have ever seen. What do you think?

Good Newwz is all set to release on the 27th of December this year!

