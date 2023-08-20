Gadar 2: Hema Malini heaps praise for Sunny Deol, video viral | WATCH

Follow us on Image Source : FILE IMAGE Gadar 2

Anil Sharma's film Gadar 2 shattered records at the box office and earned more than Rs 300 crore. Starring Sunny Deol, Ameesha Patel, and Utkarsh Sharma, the film is the sequel to the 2001 Gadar: Ek Prem Katha. Earlier, Sunny Deol's step-sister Esha Deol held a screening of the film and applauded the actor for this performance. Recently, Hema Malini hailed Deol for his acting prowess.

The Dream Girl watched the film recently and the video of her applauding Sunny Deol is now doing rounds on the internet. She said, "I've watched Gadar and found it very good. It lived up to the expectations and felt like I am watching a film from the 70s or 80s era. Anil Sharma has effortlessly directed the film."

Speaking about the performances, the veteran actor said, "Sunny is superb, Anil Sharma ji's son Utkarsh has also acted well. The new girl is also very good. The film will encourage the feeling of patriotism in the country. It's a nice message for India and Pakistan also."

Watch the viral video here:

After the release of Gadar 2, Esha Deol held an exclusive screening of Gadar 2. Half-brothers Sunny Deol and Bobby Deol also attended the screening and were spotted posing together.

Check out Esha Deol's Instagram post here:

Gadar 2 follows the life of Tara Singh and Sakina who are living a simple life with their son Cheeranjeet. However, an incident triggers confusion following which Jeetey ends up in Pakistan to find his father Tara Singh. The story progresses as Tara Singh goes to Pakistan to rescue his son. The film clashed with Akshay Kumar's OMG 2 at the box office. However, it crossed the Rs 300 crore mark and became the second highest-opener of Bollywood in 2023.

