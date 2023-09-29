Fukrey 3 box office collection Day 1: Pulkit Samrat, Richa Chadha's film opens at THIS massive amount

Follow us on Image Source : WEB Fukrey 3 star cast

After Fukrey and Fukrey Returns, filmmaker Mrigdeep Singh Lamba returned with Fukrey 3. Produced by Farhan Akhtar and Ritesh Sidhwani, the comedy flick stars Richa Chadha, Pulkit Samrat, Varun Sharma, Manjot Singh, and Pankaj Tripathi in titular roles and hit the big screen on September 28.

On its Day 1 at the box office, Fukrey 3 earned a whopping amount of Rs 8.50 crore, according to early estimates by Sacnilk.com. The overall occupancy at the theaters was recorded at 22.12 per cent and night shows the highest occupancy rate of 30.93 per cent.

Fukrey 3 occupancy rate on Day 1, Hindi

Morning shows: 12.65 per cent

Afternoon shows: 20.84 per cent

Evening shows: 24.07 per cent

Night shows: 30.93 per cent

Fukrey 3 is receiving rave reviews from both critics and the audience. The film clashed with Vivek Agnihotri's The Vaccine War, which released on the same day. However, it did not affect the Day 1 collection of Fukrey 3. Notably, The Great Indian Family starring Vicky Kaushal and Manushi Chhillar fell flat on its opening day and earned less than Rs 2 crore. If compared to The Great Indian Family, Fukrey 3 performed exceptionally well at the box office amidst the ongoing Jawan and Gadar 2 craze among cinema buffs.

For those who are late to the Fukrey bus, the franchise also starred Ali Fazal. However, the actor appeared only in a cameo role in Fukrey 3. The actor recently made his Hollywood debut with a special appearance in the action film Furious 7. He will be next seen in Netflix's Khufiya co-starring Tabu and Imtiaz Ali's Metro In Dino.

On the other hand, Richa Chadha was last seen in Lahore Confidential and Madam Chief Minister. She has her next Abhi Toh Party Shuru Hui Hai in her kitty.

