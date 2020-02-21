Four brave souls watch Vicky Kaushal’s Bhoot Part One The Haunted Ship alone and their reactions are priceless

Image Source : TWITTER Four brave souls watch Vicky Kaushal’s Bhoot Part One The Haunted Ship alone

Vicky Kaushal is back on the big screen after a long gap with a horror film Bhoot Part One: The Haunted Ship. The film has already hit the theaters today but there were four brave souls who watched the film at a special screening on Thursday. While they were the lucky ones to see the film before anybody else, they also had to watch it alone. ‘Four Brave Souls’, as Dharma Productions put it, were made to watch the horror film inside an empty movie theater and their reactions were filmed.

The production house shared a video on social media in which the four viewers are seen jumping in their seats and shrieking as they watch Vicky Kaushal’s film all alone. The actor had already claimed that the film is a pure horror film without any romance or comedy combined with it. The caption of eth video read, “4 brave souls. Each alone in a theatre. With nothing but fear around. Watch what happens when they take up this challenge of watching #Bhoot #TheHauntedShip at night!”

4 brave souls. Each alone in a theatre. With nothing but fear around.



Watch what happens when they take up this challenge of watching #Bhoot #TheHauntedShip at night!



In cinemas TOMORROW, book your tickets now: https://t.co/iswIXP4UHGhttps://t.co/CcdyBSSEnY pic.twitter.com/2m8715a6QL — Dharma Productions (@DharmaMovies) February 20, 2020

This challenge has been the oldest leaf out of Paranormal Activity’s book that makers use to promote their horror films. A similar campaign has been used to promote other Bollywood films like Ragini MMS, 1920, Phoonk, Phobia and others. The video also shows the viewers expressing their experience of watching the film. “This is the first Bollywood horror movie that I’ve actually liked,” one of the viewers says at the end of the video.

This is the best Indian horror film I’ve seen !! #BhootTheHauntedShip is scary and cool all rolled into one !! @Bps_91 what a debut sir !! And @vickykaushal09 is unbelievably good (as usual).. the whole team and my girl @bhumipednekar are on fire 🔥 @ShashankKhaitan @karanjohar — Huma S Qureshi (@humasqureshi) February 20, 2020

Actress Bhumi Pednekar, who is also a part of the film, also took to her social media to reveal that she had a muscle spasm when she watched the film. She wrote, “I screamed so hard while watching #Bhoot that I had a muscle spasm. @bhanu.singh.91 you didn’t give us a minute to breathe. You've made a genre-breaking horror film and everything about it is excellent. I've never seen something come alive like this from paper to screen. Am so proud of you ‬@vickykaushal09 - aka Prithvi. The fear, the pain, the loss, the courage and vulnerability that you portray on screen is beautiful. We were so invested in you”

Directed by Bhanu Pratap Singh, Bhoot part One The haunted Ship is said to eb the first horror film in the franchise. It has been produced by Karan Johar.

