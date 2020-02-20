Bhoot Part 1 The Haunted Ship box office prediction: Vicky Kaushal’s film to witness grand opening

Image Source : INSTAGRAM Bhoot Part 1 The Haunted Ship box office prediction

Vicky Kaushal is set to weave his magic on the big screen with his next film Bhoot Part One: The Haunted Ship. It is the first time that the actor will be seen in a horror film and his excitement is quite visible in his recent media interactions. Vicky opened the last year [2019] with the blockbuster film Uri: The Surgical Strike and it is expected that his next film will also mint good money at the box office on its opening day. Within a couple of years, Vicky has earned a huge fan base which is expected to work in his favor by making Bhoot Part One: The Haunted Ship one of the highest grosser of 2020.

According to trade analyst Girish Johar, Vicky Kaushal and Bhumi Pednekar’s film will have a box office collection of Rs 4-5 crore on Day 1. He told Indian Express, “The trailer of the film is quite intriguing and scary. The audience will get to watch a hardcore horror film after a long time, and it is backed by a well-established actor like Kaushal. So, the chances of it performing well at the ticket counters are high.”

Vicky Kaushal will be seen in a Bollywood film after a gap of an year which can add to his benefit as the fans are dying to watch him on the big screen. Also, the film has been inspired by real life event which has left the audience excited. Talking about the same, Vicky informed that when MV Wisdom sailed into the beach, Bhanu (the role he is portraying in the film) was the man who was standing in a rickshaw quite intrigued and then decided to go on to the beach and click pictures of the abandoned ship.

On the other hand, Bhoot is releasing opposite Ayushmann Khurrana’s family entertainer Shubh Mangal Zyada Saavdhan. Considering the film is set to target both the youth and the family, SMZS is expected to earn more than Bhoot on its opening day.

Bhoot: The Haunted Ship | OFFICIAL TRAILER

Shubh Mangal Zyada Saavdhan Trailer

More Bollywood stories and picture galleries

For all latest news and updates, stay tuned to our Facebook page