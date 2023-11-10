Dunki: Shah Rukh Khan, Taapsee's chemistry in new posters will make you miss your significant one | See here

Follow us on Image Source : TWITTER Actors Shah Rukh Khan and Taapsee Pannu

Shah Rukh Khan's first collaboration with Rajkumar Hirani is making all the serious buzz. Co-starring Taapsee Pannu and Vicky Kaushal, Dunki will go on floors on December 22. The makers of the film released two new quirky posters on Friday, which took over social media.

In one of the new posters, Shah Rukh Khan can be seen giving a scooter ride to Taapsee Pannu and Vikram Kochhar while Anil Grover was seen on a cycle riding next to them with a Happy Diwali tag. In the second poster, he can be seen posing with Vicky Kaushal in a classroom.

Dunki new posters out on Diwali

Sharing the posters, SRK wished happy Diwali to his fans and wrote, "Bina aisi family ke, kaise hogi Diwali aur kaisa hoga New Year? Asli maza toh saath chalne, saath rukne, aur saath hi celebrate karne mein hai… Dunki ki poori duniya hai yeh ullu de patthe! The #DunkiDrop1 is out now. #Dunki releases worldwide in cinemas this Christmas 2023."

Take a look here:

About Dunki

Helmed by Rajkumar Hirani, Dunki follows a tale of friends who decide to leave their homes and move to a foreign land to fulfill a dream. The film celebrates friendship and love and is based on Donkey Flight, an unlawful backdoor entry technique for nations like the United Kingdom, Canada, and the United States of America. Bankrolled by Hirani and Gauri Khan, the film also marks the first collaboration of SRK with Taapsee Pannu and Vicky Kaushal.

The makers released Dunki's teaser on Shah Rukh Khan's 58th birthday.

Speaking of Shah Rukh Khan, the star was last seen in Atlee Kumar's Jawan. Co-starring Nayanthara, Vijay Sethupathi, and Deepika Padukone, it became the highest-grossing film of 2023. On the other hand, Taapsee Pannu was seen in Loot Lapeta.

