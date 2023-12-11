Dunki Drop 5 O Maahi: Shah Rukh Khan, Taapsee Pannu's romance in desert will steal your heart | WATCH

Follow us on Image Source : SCREENGRAB Shah Rukh Khan romances Taapsee Pannu in Dunki

The highly-anticipated Shah Rukh Khan's film, Dunki, has managed to generate a massive buzz among cinema aficionados. Starring SRK and Taapsee Pannu in lead roles and Vicky Kaushal, Boman Irani, and Vikram Kochhar in other key roles, the film coming in theatres on December 22. The makers on Monday released their promotional song, O Maahi.

O Maahi song out

The song opens with an overloaded jeep in the middle of the desert. Shah Rukh Khan and Taapsee Pannu look into each other eyes and then begin the magic. As the song progresses, SRK can be seen singing along, dancing, and romancing Pannu while trying to cross borders. Cronned by Arijit Singh, O Maahi has been penned by Irshad Kamil and composed by Pritam.

Watch O Maahi song here:

Sharing the song on social media, Shah Rukh Khan wrote, "Love, ishq, mohabbat, pyaar...yeh sabka izhaar karne mein hum waqt laga dete hain. Sometimes we don’t get the chance. Sometimes we don’t find the words. This song is dedicated to all the lovers who feel like this…So say it Now…Today…Tomorrow, and Everyday…” Mere Ishq pe Haq hua tera…Lo mein qayamat tak hua tera…” with this song. Make this your love song…my lover friends. #DunkiDrop5 - #OMaahi Promotional Video Out Now!"

Take a look at SRK's tweet:

During the time of writing this article, the song already garnered over 3 lakh views. SRK fans couldn't stop themselves from pouring their hearts out for O Maahi in the comment section. One fan wrote, "No one in Bollywood has the charm that SRK holds, not even the younger lot. There’s something about him that’s so unique." Another commented, "SRK's ability to convey emotions through his performance is truly remarkable, and it's a delight to witness his return to the romance genre. He is looking flawless!!"

