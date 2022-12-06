Drishyam 2 Box Office Collection: Ajay Devgn-Tabu's film maintains a strong pace at ticket windows

Follow us on Image Source : TWITTER/TARAN ADARSH Drishyam 2 Box Office Collection:

Drishyam 2 Box Office Collection: Ajay Devgn-Tabu's film is unstoppable even after Ayushmann Khurrana-Jaideep Ahlawat's An Action Hero arrived in cinemas this Friday. Thanks to positive word of the mouth, the films continue to attract audiences to theatres. Ajay Devgn's film saw an extraordinary jump this weekend, almost 100 percent. The film continues to mint money and has gone ahead to emerge as a winner at the box office. On Day 17 (Monday), Drishyam 2 minted Rs 186 crore. With Ajay Devgn starrer, the box office seems to be slowly getting better as it registers growth across the board.

Drishyam 2 Box Office Report

Drishyam 2 continues shattering records and will soon cross the Rs 200-crore club. The film witnessed an excellent start at the box office on November 18 with Rs 15.38 crore. Ever since, the film has been unstoppable.

According to Box Office India, "Drishyam 2 saw racked up a fantastic third weekend which was the highest post pandemic for an original Hindi film with only the dubbed films KGF 2 and RRR collecting better but Drishyam 2 is getting closer and closer to these big dubbed films every day in terms of daily collections and may well soon be challenging these films also especially RRR."

The film is now ahead of Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 although it is behind that film in many circuits like Delhi/UP, Rajasthan and CI as Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 was more commercial, BOI added.

About Drishyam 2

'Drishyam', which saw Vijay Salgaonkar (Devgn) be successful in saving his family from police custody, its sequel brings a new twist with the case being reopened and Vijay making a confession but is he really going to do the same as what the movie is about.

The stakes were higher in Drishyam 2 as Tabu (Meera Deshmukh), who returned in a more violent manner to exact revenge on Vijay, teams up with Akshaye Khanna to investigate the murder of her teenage son. Shriya Saran and Ishita Dutta have also reprised their roles as Vijay's wife and daughter respectively.

Drishyam 2 serves as one of the best climaxes for a crime thriller in recent times. The film is a sequel to the 2015 release Drishyam, a Hindi remake of Mohanlal-starrer Malayalam movie of the same name. The film also stars Mrunal Jadhav, Rajat Kapoor, Neha Joshi, Kamlesh Sawant and Yogesh Soman. The Abhishek Pathak-directorial has begun its third week run in the theatres on a glorious note.

