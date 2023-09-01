Dream Girl 2 Box Office Collection Day 6: Ayushmann Khurrana's film witnesses highest occupancy in THIS state

Follow us on Image Source : FILE IMAGE Ayushmann Khurrana as Pooja in Dream Girl 2

Starring Ayushmann Khurrana and Ananya Panday, Dream Girl 2 still continues to win the audience's hearts. The comedy film became the highest-grossing and opener Khurrana ever had in his career. Directed by Raaj Shaandliyaa, the film stars Ayushman Khurrana as Pooja and Ananya Panday as Pari and opened at Rs 10.69 crore at the box office.

On Day 6 at theatres, Dream Girl 2 managed to collect Rs 7.5 crore, according to early estimates. The total earnings of the film stand at Rs 59.5 crore and is inching towards Rs 60 crore and more. The film crossed Rs 50 crore on Day 5 by earning Rs 5.87 crore. On Day 3 and 4, the film earned Rs 16 crore and Rs 5.42 crore respectively, and saw its highest earning on Day 3.

Dream Girl 2 witnesses highest occupancy rate in Jaipur

Dream Girl 2 witnessed the highest occupancy rate during the evening shows with 34.11 per cent. On the other hand, Jaipur saw an occupancy rate of Rs 42.7 per cent, which is the highest, while Bengaluru had the lowest occupancy rate of Rs 10.25 per cent.

Dream Girl 2 occupancy rate, Hindi

Morning shows: 12.24 per cent

Afternoon shows: 27.78 per cent

Evening shows: 34.11 per cent

Night shows: 27.52 per cent

Produced by Ekta Kapoor and Shobha Kapoor, Dream Girl 2 also stars Annu Kapoor, Paresh Rawal, Abhishek Banerjee, Rajpal Yadav, Seema Pahwa, Asrani, Manjot Singh, and Vijay Raaz in lead roles. After the film's success at the box office, Ayushmann Khurrana took to Instagram and thanked his fans for loving his film. He wrote, "Thank you for giving me my life’s biggest opening."

Ayushmann Khurrana was earlier seen in An Action Hero and has not disclosed his next project yet. On the other hand, Ananya Panday was last seen in Liger opposite Vijay Deverakonda. She will next appear in Kho Gaye Hum Kahan.

