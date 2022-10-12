Double XL Trailer: Sonakshi Sinha, Huma Qureshi rebel against size norms with a funny take| VIDEO

Follow us on Image Source : INSTAGRAM/SONAKSHI SINHA Double XL poster featuring Sonakshi Sinha, Huma Qureshi

Double XL Trailer: Sonakshi Sinha and Huma Qureshi have joined hands to rebel against size norms. They are funny, witty and sarcastic as they go on to call out those fat-shaming obese women. The trailer of the Sonakshi Sinha and Huma Qureshi-starrer 'Double XL' was unveiled on Wednesday. It makes a remark on bodyweight stereotypes that plague society, in a humorous manner. The film talks about body positivity and women championing each other.

In a span of 3 minutes, the teaser builds up the inquisitiveness for the film as Sonakshi and Huma can be seen engaging in a fun banter about how size issues are only for women. Plugging in subtle innuendo, Sonakshi questions what would happen if they start rendering the same treatment to men, where will they go. The film is a slice-of-life social comedy drama in which both the actresses underwent massive body transformation and even piled on extra pounds for their roles in the film, which has been shot extensively in India and the UK. The film explores the journey of two plus-size women, one from heartland Uttar Pradesh and the other from urban New Delhi, and also stars Zaheer Iqbal and Mahat Raghavendra. Watch the trailer here:

Produced by Bhushan Kumar and Krishan Kumar, Vipul D Shah, Rajesh Bahl & Ashwin Varde, Saqib Saleem, Huma Qureshi & Mudassar Aziz, 'Double XL' is set to arrive in theatres on October 14.

The upcoming social comedy is written by Mudassar Aziz and directed by Satramm Ramani. It is produced by T-Series, Wakaoo Films, and Elemen3 Entertainment. Meanwhile, The 'Akira' actor will be soon marking her OTT debut with Amazon prime video's upcoming series 'Fallen' in which she plays the role of a cop for the first time in her career. The series will stream later this year.

Don't miss these:

Bigg Boss 16: New love story blossoming in BB16? Shalin Bhanot confesses love for Tina Datta

Amid Nayanthara-Vignesh Shivan's surrogacy controversy, new parent shares cryptic post

GodFather Box Office Collection: Business of Chiranjeevi's film drops, know its earnings here

Latest Bollywood News