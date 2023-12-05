Follow us on Image Source : SOCIAL Did you know Ranbir Kapoor's Animal was shot at Saif Ali Khan's 800 crore Pataudi Palace?

Bollywood actor Ranbir Kapoor's film 'Animal' is making a lot of headlines at the moment. In terms of earnings, this film has left its mark and has blown away the audiences too. Many latest updates related to 'Animal' are coming out every day. Talking about the worldwide earnings of the film, it had earned Rs 236.00 crores in two days, whereas now on the third day, this earning has crossed Rs 300 crores. But did you know that Bollywood actor Saif Ali Khan has a special connection with Animal?

Animal tells the story of a Delhi-based steel businessman Balveer Singh (Anil Kapoor), and his son Ranvijay (Ranbir Kapoor). The shooting of this movie has also been done in the surrounding areas of the state of Delhi. Especially the house of Balveer Singh shown in the film is none other than Saif Ali Khan's 800 crore Royal Pataudi Palace. According to reports, it is being said that more than half of the shooting of Sandeep Reddy Vanga's Animal has been done in Saif's ancestral Pataudi house.

Saif Ali Khan's ancestral palace

Pataudi Palace was built in 1935 by Iftikhar Ali Khan, the last Nawab of the Pataudi family, and is built in the area close to Gurugram adjacent to Delhi. Whereas its price is said to be around Rs 800 crore. This film was shot inside Pataudi Palace. In the film, it was shown as the main house of the Singh family. Saif Ali Khan's Pataudi Palace is built on 10 acres. It is located in Gurgaon, this palace has a total of 150 rooms. Whose price is Rs 800 crore? Before Animal, Mangal Pandey, Veer-Zaara, Gandhi: My Father and Mere Brother Ki Dulhan have been shot here.

Also Read: Fighter: Deepika Padukone as Squadron Leader Minal Rathore takes internet by storm | SEE PIC

Kareena Kapoor celebrated her birthday here

This year Kareena Kapoor Khan celebrated her birthday with her husband Saif Ali Khan at Pataudi Palace. Her sister Karisma Kapoor had shared birthday pictures. Earlier in 2020, actress Soha Ali Khan had once shared a drone photo of this palace.

Latest Bollywood News