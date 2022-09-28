Dhokha Round D Corner Box Office Collection: R Madhavan-Aparshakti Khurana sees a major drop

Follow us on Image Source : TWITTER/@IMDHVIJ Dhokha Round D Corner Box Office Collection

Dhokha Round D Corner Box Office Collection: After gaining some pace, R Madhavan starrer witnessed a major drop in its collection. Also featuring Aparshakti Khurana, Darshan Kumar, and Khushalii Kumar, the film is facing tough competition with the release of Sunny Deol and Dulquer Salmaan's Chup and the re-release of James Cameron's epic Hollywood blockbuster Avtar. Amidst all this competition, the Kookie Gulati directorial somehow managed to earn around Rs 2.50 crores.

Dhokha Box Office Report

Dhokha became the third most preferred film of the cine-goers after 'Brahmastra' and Dulquer Salmaan and Sunny Deol thriller 'Chup: Revenge of the Artist'. So far the film has minted Rs 2.45 crore and on Day 5, the collection is expected to cross a 3 crore mark. ALSO READ: Bigg Boss 16 CONFIRMED contestants list: Abdu Rozik, Sumbul Touqeer to participate; check out FIRST LOOK

According to Box Office India, "Dhokha - Round D Corner fell badly on Monday with just 15 lakhs nett and the first week will get to around 2.75 crore nett." Adding, the collections of Dhokha - Round D Corner are as follows.

Friday - 1,15,00,000 apprx

Saturday - 50,00,000 apprx

Sunday - 65,00,000 apprx

Monday - 15,00,000 apprx

TOTAL - 2,45,00,000 apprx

About Dhokha Round D Corner

Kookie Gulati's suspense drama marks the debut of Khushalii Kumar. The movie is produced by Bhushan Kumar, Krishan Kumar, Dharmendra Sharma and Vikrant Sharma. 'Dhokha - Round D Corner' is a multi-perspective pacy film. Based on a day in the life of an urban couple, the movie takes you on an unexpected journey with twists and turns to showcase the grey shade of each character. The plot revolves around a housewife (Khushalii) taken hostage by a terrorist named Haq Gul, which is played by Aparshakti in her own home while her husband, essayed by Madhavan is at work. ALSO READ: Avatar Box Office Collection: James Cameron’s film smashes records; biggest re-release post pandemic

The film also sees R Madhavan featuring in a remake of the groovy dance number 'Mere Dil Gaaye Jaa', from the 1987 film 'Dance Dance'. He found it an honour to feature in the number 'Mere Dil Gaaye Jaa' which is a remake of the legendary song 'Zooby Zooby'.

