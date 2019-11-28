Salman Khan to flaunt his dancing skills in 'Dabangg 3's 'Munna Badnaam Hua' song

Image Source : INSTAGRAM Dabangg 3 Munna Badnaam Hua song teaser: Salman Khan flaunts dance moves with Warina Hussain

Salman Khan is set to put forth his dancing avatar in Dabangg 3's Munna Badnaam Hua song. The makers have released the song's teaser, which will get all his fans excited. The song is a refurbished version of the foot-tapping item number 'Munni Badnam Hui', featuring Malaika Arora. The full song will be out on November 30.

Sharing the song's teaser, Salman Khan wrote on Instagram, "Aa rahe hain bahut jald with the most badass song 'Munna Badnaam Hua'...#MunnaBadnaamHuaTeaser."

The song is crooned by Badshah, Kamaal Khan, and Mamta Sharma, and the lyrics are penned by Danish Sabri.

In Dabangg 3, Salman is joined by Sonakshi Sinha who reprises her character Rajjo in the film. The movie also serves as Saiee Manjrekar's, Mahesh Manjrekar's daughter, launchpad. She plays the role of Salman’s love interest in the film.

South superstar Kichcha Sudeep is the antagonist in the film.

Produced by Arbaaz Khan and Salma Khan, Dabangg 3 hits the theatres on December 20. The film also features Mouni Roy in a special dance number.

More Entertainment stories and picture galleries

For all latest news and updates, stay tuned to our Facebook page