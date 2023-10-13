CONFIRMED: Dunki NOT postponed, to hit silver screens on Christmas

Follow us on Image Source : TWITTER Dunki NOT postponed

Hours after reports claimed that Shah Rukh Khan's much-awaited film Dunki will get postponed to avoid clash with Prabhas starter Salaar, it has now been confirmed that the SRK's movie will the silver screens as scheduled, i.e, in December 2023. Shah Rukh Khan's team has released a statement which read,"While the rumours around Dunki release have been taking rounds, it is now been confirmed that the film will be released on Christmas 2023."

SRK's TEAM FULL STATEMENT ON DUNKI RELEASE

Everyone has been eagerly waiting for the release of Shah Rukh Khan's much-awaited Dunki. The film has been in talks ever since its announcement and with all the discussion around, comes along the wait of the audience for its release. While the rumors around Rajkumar Hirani's directorial release have been taking rounds, it is now been confirmed that there is no postponement in the release and the film will be released on Christmas 2023.

The audience has always been waiting to hear and see more of Shah Rukh Khan's next project Dunki. While the speculations about its release date getting postponed have kept the audience excitement on edge, now it has been confirmed that Dunki has locked its release on Christmas 2023.

Moreover, SRK had also confirmed the same during the press show of his last release Jawan, while mentioning he brought his film on national events like the Republic Day with 'Pathaan', on Janmashtami with 'Jawan', and now on Christmas with 'Dunki'. 'Dunki' indeed is a very special film that marks the first collaboration between SRK and Raju Hirani.

Taking to Instagram, trade analyst Taran Adarsh also made the announcement and said Dunki is arriving on Christmas. Check his post below.

It was reported that the creators of the film 'Dunki' were planning to shift its release to 2024 to avoid clash with Prabhas' Salaar. Taking to X (formerly known as Twitter), film trade analyst Manobala Vijayabalan wrote, "Buzz: #SalaarVsDunki X #ShahRukhKhan's #Dunki likely to get POSTPONED. #Prabhas' #Salaar to get a SOLO record release."

DUNKI TO ARRIVE ON CHRISTMAS

Earlier while speaking to reporters after Jawan's success, Shah Rukh had confirmed Dunki's release date, saying, "26 January ko hum start kia with Pathaan, Janmasthami mai Jawan lekar aaya hu, Aur abhi naya saal aane waala hai,Christmas hai, usme mai Dunki leke aane waala hoon, saare National integration rakhta hoon, waise bhi jab meri film aati hai us din Eid hoti hai" (Pathaan was released on January 26, Jawan on Janmashtami, and now a new year is approaching with Christmas. I'm bringing a Dunki this time. I believe in national integration, and whenever my film is released, it's like Eid."

Also featuring actor Taapsee Pannu, 'Dunki' will be SRK's third release of 2023. He made a return to leading man roles with 'Pathaan', which was released in January. The Siddharth Anand directorial raised over Rs 1000 crore at the worldwide box office. His recently released Jawan, directed by Atlee, was released on September 7. The film has also earned over Rs 1000 crore worldwide.

Latest Bollywood News