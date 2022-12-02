Cirkus Trailer: Ranveer Singh goes all out to give the audience a perfect Bollywood masala film

Follow us on Image Source : INSTAGRAM Cirkus trailer

Cirkus Trailer: Ranveer Singh is all set to enthrall the audience with his latest film. The Rohit Shetty's directorial which also features Jacqueline Fernandez, Varun Sharma and Pooja Hegde among others appears to be a perfect Bollywood masala film. The film is based on the 1982 released Hindi film 'Angoor', which in turn was a loose adaptation of William Shakespeare's play 'The Comedy of Errors'. Ranveer and Varun will be seen in double roles.

The 3 minutes and 39 seconds long trailer sees Ranveer Singh as an electric man who works in a circus. He and Varun Sharma are dealing with doppelganger issues. Set in the '60s, the movie is shot mostly indoors as Shetty has created sets of that era. The trailer video also gives a glimpse of the song 'Current laga re'. There is a surprise element too in the video. Apart from this, the trailer has multiple Golmaal references as it features the characters Gopal, Madhav, Laxman and Lucky as orphans. Watch the trailer video of Cirkus here:

This will be Shetty's third collaboration with Singh after their blockbuster "Simmba" and last year's "Sooryavanshi", in which he featured in an extended cameo. The film is an important one for Ranveer as his last two films - '83' and 'Jayeshbhai Jordaar' - did not perform well at the box office.

Meanwhile, Ranveer looks forward to the Karan Johar directorial 'Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani' in which he will share the screen with Dharmendra, his 'Gully Boy' co-star Alia Bhatt, Jaya Bachchan and Shabana Azmi.

