Blue Lies: Yashpal Sharma, Subrat Dutta to star in Ranadeep’s thriller film

Renowned Bollywood actors Yashpal Sharma, Subrat Dutta and Ayanjit Sen will now be seen in a thriller film by director Ranadeep Sarkar who made his debut in the industry through short film ‘Dayra.’ His next Hindi project titled as Blue Lies happens to be a 25-minute short film which revolves around the negative aspects of social media and how our lives depend on it.

Internet is a dangerous drug and its addiction can lead us away from the physical world. The short film revolves around the same, the story of which has been written by Neel Indra. Talking about his upcoming project, the director in an interview said, “The story is about a young guy (Subrat Dutta) who comes from a rural area to a metropolitan city after getting a job as a ‘Meter-Reader’ on contractual basis.”

He further said, “On the first day of his job, he enters into a house for meter checking where he finds an old man (Yashpal Sharma) bound to his wheelchair. After the old man's several requests, the guy decides to gossip with him to pass his few minutes of loneliness. Soon the guy realizes that he has, unfortunately, landed on a murder spot. What happens next forms the crux of the film."

The film which is produced by La Pelicula Motion Pictures is in its post-production stage as the actors have already completed the shoot of the same.

