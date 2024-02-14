Bipasha Basu, Karan Singh Grover celebrate Valentine's Day with heartfelt post | See pics

Follow us on Image Source : INSTAGRAM Bipasha Basu, Karan Singh Grover's Valentine's Day

Love is in the air as the eagerly anticipated, Valentine's Day dedicated to this fulfilling emotion has finally dawned upon us. On this special occasion, lovebirds worldwide showcase their deepest affections in numerous unique and imaginative ways, many of our beloved Bollywood and television stars are also embracing their romantic sides. Bollywood’s dynamic duo, Bipasha Basu and Karan Singh Grover, known for their effusive admiration for one another, were spotted commemorating Valentine’s Day together. The affectionate couple shared some PDA moments and candid pictures on social media platforms to profess their love.

Taking to her Instagram handle, Bipasha Basu shared a mushy picture with her "forever Valentine" Karan Singh Grover, reminiscing about a cherished memory from their mehndi ceremony. In the snap, the Dhoom 2 actress looked resplendent in a pink and pistachio floral ensemble complemented by stunning floral jewelry, while the Fighter star exuded charm in his dapper attire. The couple's eyes gleamed with love and happiness as they gazed at each other. "My Valentine Forever Karan Singh Grover, Happy Valentine’s Day to all #monkeylove," she wrote in the caption.

Take a look at the post here:

Not only this, Bipasha Basu took to her Instagram Stories and shared a monochrome video of her husband, Karan. In the clip, Karan can be seen surprising her beloved wife with a delightful bunch of balloons. Accompanying the video, Bipasha wrote, "My monkey surprising me with Valentine's day ritual while baby is zzzing...A very quiet celebration! I love you, Karan Singh Grover."

Adding to the romantic atmosphere, Karan Singh Grover, also shared an endearing picture of himself and his loving wife. “My valentine for always…Happy Valentine’s Day my love. Thank you for bearing with me Bipasha Basu," he wrote.

Bipasha Basu, Karan Singh Grover's Personal Life

Talking about their personal life, Bipasha Basu and Karan Singh Grover fell head over heels for each other during the filming of their movie, Alone. The duo tied the knot in April 2016 and were blessed with a daughter, Devi, in November 2022. They were last seen together in the MX Player series Dangerous.

Bipasha Basu, Karan Singh Grover's Work Front

On the professional front, Bipasha Basu made a cameo appearance in Welcome to New York. Meanwhile, Karan recently starred in Siddharth Anand’s Fighter alongside Hrithik Roshan and Deepika Padukone.

