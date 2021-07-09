Follow us on Image Source : INSTA/ARJUNKAPOOR Bhoot Police: Saif Ali Khan, Yami Gautam starrer to release digitally on September 17

The horror comedy "Bhoot Police" has been confirmed for OTT premiere on September 17. A poster of the Pavan Kirpalani directorial film was released on Friday featuring lead stars Yami Gautam, Jacqueline Fernandez, Saif Ali Khan and Arjun Kapoor. "Ab baari hai bhooton ke darne ki! #BhootPolice arriving this 17th September on @disneyplushotstarvip," announced actors Yami Gautam, Arjun Kapoor and Jacqueline Fernandez on Instagram.

Earlier this week, the characters of all four actors were introduced on social media, who look like ghost hunters going by the film's title and poster. While Saif Ali Khan plays a character called Vibhooti, Arjun Kapoor's character is named Chiraunji, Yami Gautam is Maya while Jacqueline plays Kanika.

Fans are eagerly waiting for the movie's release. "Can't wait to watch it," a user commented. "The plot of the film sounds interesting. Hope it entertains us," another user wrote. The film will trace the story of a group of ghost hunters and their hilarious adventures. The upcoming movie is produced by Ramesh Taurani and Akshai Puri.

Directed by Pavan Kirpalani, 'Bhoot Police' is a horror-comedy, which was earlier slated to release in theatres. Due to the COVID-19 pandemic and shutdown of theatres in several parts of India, the film will now stream on Disney+ Hotstar VIP.

-With IANS, ANI inputs