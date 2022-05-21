Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 Box Office Collection Day 1: Kartik Aaryan's film emerges as his biggest opener with 14 cr

Follow us on Image Source : INSTAGRAM/ TSERIES.OFFICIAL Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 Box Office Collection Day 1

Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 Box Office Collection Day 1: Kartik Aaryan's horror-comedy released in theatres on May 20 has emerged as the biggest opener to date for the actor by surpassing his previous best, Love Aaj Kal 2. The Anees Bazmee directorial opened to excellent reviews and has been able to attract moviegoers to the ticket window. It has become a ray of hope for the Bollywood market as it seems to be ending a long-created drought at the box office with films like Jersey, Runway 34, Heropanti 2 and Jayeshbhai Jordaar. The film is expected to draw more crowds over the weekend. Also starring Kiara Advani and Tabu in lead roles, Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 has been able to put up with good collections on day 1 of its release. The film is standing strong against Kangana Ranaut's Dhaakad which was released on the same day. The early estimates of the film boast gross earnings of 14 crore nett.

According to Box Office India report, "Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 has grossed a very good 14 crore nett on day one as the film does excellent business across multiplexes in India. There will be a chance of a higher number but that will depend where the single screen and smaller centre numbers land up in the morning. The 15 crore nett mark is an outside possibility. Overall its a great result for the film and its sets it up on to the path to becoming a HIT film."

Trade analyst Taran Adarsh on Friday reviewed the film as a 'winner'. He tweeted, "#OneWordReview...#BhoolBhulaiyaa2: WINNER. Rating: (four stars) Horror. Comedy. And, of course, two smashing songs… #BB2 is a complete entertainment package… A joyride that delivers what it promised: Non-stop entertainment… WILL END DRY SPELL AT THE #BO. #BhoolBhulaiyaa2Review."

About the film

Directed by Anees Bazmee, Bhool Bhuliayaa 2 enjoys an ensemble cast of Kartik Aaryan, Kiara Advani, Tabu, Sanjay Mishra and Rajpal Yadav among others. It is a sequel to Akshay Kumar and Vidya Balan's pathological drama Bhool Bhulaiyaa.

