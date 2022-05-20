Kartik Aaryan's Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 OTT premiere; to release on Netflix, Amazon Prime Video or Hotstar?

Follow us on Image Source : INSTAGRAM/ KARTIKAARYAN Kartik Aaryan and Kiara Advani in Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 still

Kartik Aaryan, Tabu and Kiara Advani star in the latest horror-comedy Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2. The movie is directed by Anees Bazmee and has released in cinema halls on May 20. It has been receiving positive reviews and is expected to draw more crowds to the cinema halls over the weekend.

As the film was released, fans have been crowding outside the theaters in order to watch this entertaining fare on the big screen. Many are also wondering when and where will the movie be released on OTT so that it can be enjoyed from the comfort of their homes. For such fans, we have some news.

Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2's streaming rights have been bagged by Netflix and post the theatrical release it will premiere on the service and will be available for online viewing. However, there will be a three-month wait for the OTT release from the day of release in cinemas.

Although Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 is a sequel to the popular psychological thriller Bhool Bhuliayaa (2007), featuring Akshay Kumar and Vidya Balan, it does away with the themes of the original and aims at creating a new fanbase. Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 features an all new cast -- Tabu, Kiara Advani and Sanjay Mishra -- with the exception of Rajpal Yadav, who returns as the priest Chhota Pandit.

A report in Box Office India said that Bhool Bhuliayaa 2 is set for a good opening day at the box office. The film will also be the best opener ever for Kartik till now.