Kangana Ranaut's Dhaakad leaked online by Tamilrockers, Telegram, other piracy sites on day of release

Kangana Ranaut is bringing her high-intensity action avatar to the big screens in Dhaakad. The movie has been released on May 20 and co-stars Arjun Rampal and Divya Dutta as the antagonists. Dhaakad has been earning positive reviews from the cine-goers and it has been hailed for bringing together top-class action sequences and stylish cinematography. However, despite all the praise coming it's way, Dhaakad has been leaked online on various piracy sites on the day of release and it will result in a great loss to the makers.

Kangana's film Dhaakad has been made available online on various sites like Tamilrockers, Filmywap, Movierulz, Telegram and others in HD print. It happened a few hours after the movie was released in cinema halls. Despite a blanket ban on piracy and the government enacting laws to curtail the affects of leaked films on the business of the film industry, sites notorious for leaking movies have been going all out carrying out this illegal activity. Dhaakad is on the long list of Hindi and Hollywood films that have fallen prey to piracy in recent times.

Dhaakad is directed by Razneesh Ghai. He is a first-time director and brings a new concept to action films Bollywood that are led by female stars.

The movie is presented by Soham Rockstar Entertainment, produced by Deepak Mukut and Sohel Maklai and co-produced by Hunar Mukut. Its co-producers are Zee Studios, Kamal Mukut, Sohel Maklai Productions and Asylum films.

The film, which also stars Divya Dutta and Arjun Rampal, debuted in theatres on Friday clashing with the Tabu and Kartik Aaryan-starrer Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2.