Ayushmann Khurrana is falling in love with Jitendra in Shubh Mangal Zyada Saavdhan first poster

Shubh Mangal Zyada Saavdhan's trailer arrives today (January 20)

Actor Ayushmann Khurrana is known for taking up offbeat characters in his films. From playing a call center employee who takes up calls in female voice to a bald man onscreen in Bala, Ayushmann has changed every stereotype about a Hindi film hero. Now, he is ready to play a gay man in his next, Shubh Mangal Zyada Saavdhaan. The first poster of the film was shared by Ayushmann on his Instagram. A sequel to 2017 release Shubh Mangal Saavdhan, the film will feature a gay love story between Ayushmann and TVF fame Jitendra Kumar.

Sharing the poster, Ayushmann wrote "Kartik Ka Pyaar Ho Kar Rahega Aman!" The poster also features Ayushmann's 'Badhai Ho' parents Gajraj Rao and Neena Gupta who are trying to stop 'Kartik and Aman's wedding celebration .

This will be the first time that Ayushmann will be seen playing a gay character onscreen. Talking about the film, Ayushmann said, “It is an important film that had to be made and when I heard the narration, I was bowled over immediately with the impact it had on me. It’s funny, quirky, important from a social messaging point of view and it keeps one invested and engaged completely. It’s not every day that you find a film like Shubh Mangal Zyada Saavdhan and I’m proud to be a part of this project.”

Shubh Mangal Zyada Saavdhan will also feature a remixed version of Bappi Lahiri's superhit 'Yaar Bina Chain Kaha Re' songs. The song will feature that leads Ayushmann and Jitendra grooving to the beats.

Shubh Mangal Zyada Saavdhan hits the theatres on February 21.