Ayushmann Khurrana starrer 'Andhadhun' to release in Japan on November 15

Sriram Raghavan's thriller "Andhadhun", which won Ayushmann Khurrana a National Award as Best Actor, is now all set to release in Japan. Earlier this year, the film was released and appreciated in various parts of the world such as China, Korea, Russia and Kazakhastan. The film, also featuring Tabu and Radhika Apte, opened to rave reviews in India on October last year and went on to become a big hit, raking in over Rs 95.63 crore.

Apart from an award for Ayushmann, the film also won the National Award for Best Hindi Film this year. Produced by Viacom18 Motion Pictures and Matchbox Pictures, film has been distributed internationally by Eros International.

On releasing Ayushmann Khurrana - starrer "Andhadhun" in Japan, Kumar Ahuja, President of Business Development, Eros International Media Ltd, said: "Eros Now's legacy of entertaining the masses with the best of Bollywood films is a well-established territory. We are keen on sharing this exciting and highly captivating narrative with the audience of Japan and hoping they will enjoy and embrace the film it just as much as the viewers did from the other parts of the world."

Meanwhile, have a look at the film's trailer here:

More Bollywood stories and picture galleries

Click Here for Latest Bollywood Updates| Latest Celebrity News

Click Here for Latest Trending News| Latest Lifestyle News