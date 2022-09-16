Ayushmann Khurrana-Ananya Panday's Dream Girl 2 release date announced, to clash with Salman Khan's Tiger 3

Follow us on Image Source : INSTAGRAM/AYUSHMANNK Ayushmann Khurrana-Ananya Panday's Dream Girl 2 will release on Eid 2023

Ayushmann Khurrana and Ananya Panday will star in Dream Girl 2, the sequel to the Bollywood rom-com of the same name that was released in 2019. The movie announcement was made via a funny video shared on social media on Friday in which the film's lead pair-Ayushmann and Ananya- featured. The full cast was also revealed. Dream Girl 2 will release on June 29, 2023, which is also the date of Eid. Interestingly, Dream Girl 2 will clash in cinema halls with Salman Khan and Katrina Kaif starrer Tiger 3, which also features Emraan Hashmi as the antagonist.

Dream Girl 2 full cast announced

In Dream Girl 2, Ayushmann Khurrana will once again play the lead role. In the movie announcement video, the actor was seen bringing back his character from the first film and also Pooja. In the sequel, Nushrratt Bharuccha has been replaced by Ananya Panday. Returning cast members from the first movie are Annu Kapoor, Manjot️ Singh, Vijay Raaz and Abhishek Banerjee. The new cast members are Rajpal Yadav, Asrani, Seema Pahwa and Paresh Rawal. Raaj Shaandilyaa will write and direct Dream Girl 2.

Ayushmann Khurrana shares funny video announcing Dream Girl 2

In the movie announcement video, Ayushmann and the Dream Girl 2 makers take a dig at the 'boycott' culture that has been trending on social media of late. In the clip, a person said, “Bollywood ko nazar lag gyi hai.” (Bollywood has got evil's eye). To which Ayushmann replied, “Haan bhai, DVD pe chala raha hoon fir bhi nhi chal rahi, isliye Mathura aaya hoon.” (Yes brother, that is why I am playing movie on DVD and still it is not working, hence came to Mathura.) The new and old cast members are introduced as Ayushmann gets into his Dream Girl character.

Dream Girl 2 to clash with Tiger 3

Salman Khan and Katrina Kaif starrer Tiger 3 had earlier locked its release date as Eid 2023. Dream Girl 2 has also locked its release date as Eid 2023. At the box office, Tiger 3 and Dream Girl 2 will be clashing. In 2022, Salman, Katrina and Emraan have been busy with Tiger 3 shoot, which is directed by Maneesh Sharma. Salman Khan confirmed Tiger 3 in a video shared earlier this year. It will be interesting to see how the two films fare at the box office come Eid 2023.

