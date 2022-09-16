Urfi Javed slams Chahatt Khanna after her name appears in conman Sukesh Chandrashekhar's case

Follow us on Image Source : INSTAGRAM/URFI JAVED/CHAHATT KHANNA Urfi Javed and Chahatt Khanna

Urfi Javed and Chahatt Khanna have been at odds ever since the latter commented on Bigg Boss OTT competitor's clothing. Now, as Chahatt's name appeared in Rs 200 crore extortion case involving multimillionaire conman Sukesh Chandrashekhar, Urfi is back with her harsh criticism. On September 15, it was reported that the actress was named on ED's list along with Nikki Tamboli for allegedly taking gifts, cash from Sukesh.

Urfi Javed slams Chahatt Khanna

Since Chahatt had slammed Urfi for her fashion sense, the social media sensation took to her Instagram and wrote, "But I am the obnoxious one for dressing up indecently and paying the media! :)" Along with this, Urfi shared the screenshot of a news article that has Chahatt and Nikki Tamboli's name.

Image Source : INSTAGRAM/URFI JAVEDUrfi Javed's Instagram post

For the unversed, the Bade Achche Lagte Hai fame, Nikki Tamboli, Sophia Singh, and Arusha Patil met Chandrashekhar in the jail premises and he introduced himself as a producer in the southern film industry. As per the charge sheet filed by Enforcement Directorate, Sukesh gave Rs 3.5 lakh and a Gucci bag to Nikki Tamboli. Reports claimed that the abovementioned personalities went to Delhi's Tihar Jail to meet Sukesh with the help of his associate Pinky Irani. ALSO READ: Kanika Mann trolled for flaunting her bare back in saree, netizens compare her to Urfi Javed

All these four actresses were given expensive gifts from renowned brands such as Gucci, Versace, and Louis Vuitton. Chandrashekhar also transferred some Rs 5.20 lakh into the account of Patil, who has admitted to having met him but not in jail. When Irani introduced Khanna to Sukesh, the actress were allegedly given Rs 2 lakh and a blue-coloured Versace watch.

Chahatt Khanna and Urfi Javed's social media spat

Urfi Javed, who recently changed her name to Uorfi, earlier took a dig at Chahatt Khanna for making 'nasty' and 'cheap' fashion remarks about her dressing. She called Chahatt a 'hypocrite.' ALSO READ: Urfi Javed hurls abuses after security guard stops her from entering an event; watch viral video

It began when Chahatt shared Urfi's pictures on her Instagram Story and wrote, "Who wears this? And on streets? I mean anyone would remove their clothes and media makes them a celebrity? Is Indian media so vulnerable? Its easy to buy this cheap publicity and media, this cheap show you'll are promoting to our generation. Anyone would pay for spotting and do anything or even go nude and you'll will carry? This is obnoxiously sad!! God bless you with some wisdom."

Urfi, in a series of screenshots, snapped back at Chahatt, saying "At least I don't buy followers! Also if you would do your homework, I was there for an interview, I was dressed for an interview which is non of your business, you're just jealous that even after paying the paps they are not covering you. @chahattkhanna also whatever anyone does on this earth is none of your business. Shows your hypocrisy. See I didn't judge you for your TWO divorces, dating away younger men so why judge me?"

Image Source : INSTAGRAM/URFI JAVEDUrfi Javed's Instagram post

