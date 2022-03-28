Urfi Javed hurl abuses after security guard stops her from entering an event; watch viral video

Follow us on Image Source : INSTAGRAM/BOLLY_WOOD_FACTS Urfi Javed was accompanied by her mother and sister for this event

Bigg Boss OTT fame Urfi Javed and controversies go hand in hand. She often makes heads turn with her eccentric fashion choices and never fail to leave people startled with her bold and unique fashion styles. On Monday afternoon, Urfi was seen losing her cool after a security guard stopped her from the venue since he failed to recognise her. In the video which is going viral on social media platforms, the guard asked Urfi to step aside and pose for the paparazzi, not in front of the gate. This left her infuriated and she was seen yelling at the organisers.

Urfi Javed angrily said, "What the f**k is this? Then why am I even here? Next time if this happens, I'll f*****g walk away right now. What nonsense is this. No one can come and talk to me like this, especially when you have f*****g have called me here. Tell Sanjit (her PR) this right now, I am going back."

Urfi further said, "Then what nonsense is this. Yeh sab baatein mere aane se pehle honi chahiye, ya nahi honi chahiye. I do not like all this. Now will you tell me where I am supposed to go. Even these photographers are standing here in heat, even they have some respect. If you're calling them, you need to be f****g respectful to them as well."

She posed for the paparazzi outside but denied attending the event and said, "I am going back. It's just that they came for my photographs, I am giving them and I am going back. I do not want to talk. They disrespected me and told me to f*** out of the gate, what nonsense is this. Your bodyguards are coming here to shoo me and the media away. Chaar-chaar bodyguards aa rahe hain hum logon ko bhagaane ko, this is not done."

Urfi Javed was accompanied by her mother and sister for this event. Later, she posed with them as well as in her bodycon dress.

