Ananya Pandey-Aditya Roy Kapoor caught up in a cute moment | WATCH

Follow us on Image Source : INSTAGRAM Ananya Pandey is seen holding the arms of Aditya Roy Kapur

Many star couples in B-town have not officially confirmed their relationship, but their presence together is enough to stamp their relationship. And one of them is Ananya Pandey and Aditya Roy Kapur. The couple has not yet confessed their love on camera but their secret holidays and dinner dates are evident enough to say the least. Recently, Aditya and Ananya went on a dinner date in Mumbai. The couple was colour-coordinated in black and while Ananya slayed in a short black dress, Aditya chose to keep it simple and donned a black T-shirt and jeans.

A video from this date night is going viral on social media, in which the romantic chemistry of both is visible. In the video that surfaced, Ananya Pandey is seen holding the arms of her alleged boyfriend Aditya Roy Kapur. She rested her head on Aditya's shoulder. The couple can be seen giggling while talking to someone inside the restaurant.

Watch the video here:

Fans called the pair a mismatch

Seems like Bollywood fans are yet not over the breakup of Shraddha Kapoor and Aditya Roy Kapur. The date night video of Aditya and Ananya is going viral on social media and while some people are showering love on them, others called it mismatched., One user wrote on Instagram, 'Compared to Aditya, Ananya Pandey looks lost in him.' One said, 'Lovely.' On the other hand, some people are calling their pair a mismatch, because there is an age gap of 13 years between them.

Also Read: Priyanka Chopra exudes elegance in white at Jio MAMI Mumbai Film Festival | See Pics

Talking about the work front, Ananya was last seen in Ayushman Khurrana starrer Dream Girl 3. She will be seen in the movie Kho Gaye Hum Kahan, while Aditya will be seen in Metro In Din with Sara Ali Khan.

Latest Bollywood News