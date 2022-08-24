Ananya Panday reveals about her biggest fear, says 'I am scared of losing love' | EXCLUSIVE

Follow us on Image Source : INSTAGRAM/ANANYAPANDAY Ananya Panday reveals about her biggest fear

Ananya Panday and Vijay Deverakonda are gearing up for their highly anticipated pan-India flick, Liger. Ananya Panday, who made her debut with Dharma Production’s Student of the Year 2, has improved with each performance and shown different facets of her acting chops over the years. The actress is now all set to star in her first bilingual film. In an exclusive interview with India TV, she spoke about her biggest fear.

During the interview, Ananya Panday and her co-star Vijay Deverakonda were quizzed about the one thing they fear after coming so far in life. To this, the actress responded, "Failure, fear of failure. I feel very scared. I feel scared of losing love". On the other hand, Vijay said, "The only fear I have is health because if I am physically fit, I can fight with any situation no matter how tough it is, but if my health is not cooperating, I fall weak physically and mentally. I then survive with my mental strength, so there is a bit of fear in me. Also, losing someone you love is always scary, I think these are the only things I am afraid of."

The actors were also questioned about the things they discovered about each other while working. To which Geetha Govindam star responded, "Ananya makes me laugh a lot; she is a really good co-star." Ananya responded to the question by saying, "I feel very calm around him. When I am around Vijay, I feel like everything will be fine."

Ananya was also questioned about her journey in Bollywood till date. In her response, the actress said that it is just the beginning for her and that she has a lot of work to do. She emphasised that she is grateful for the opportunity to work with such great people in such a short period of time, whether it is Deepika, Shakun, Puri Sir, or Vijay, and she has learned so much from them. "I hope that, whatever my journey entails, I want to keep learning and growing and challenging myself," she signs off.

Speaking about the film, Liger, starring Ananya Panday and Vijay Deverakonda, will hit the theatres on August 25th. The film is helmed by Puri Jagannadh. The sports drama also stars Ramya Krishnan. Legendary American boxer Mike Tyson will also be seen in a cameo role.

Watch the exclusive interview with India TV here:

