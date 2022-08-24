BTS Yet To Come Concert: Kpop band to hold 'free in-person' show for '2030 Busan World Expo' bid support

Follow us on Image Source : FILE IMAGE BTS to hold 'free in-person' Yet To Come Concert

K-pop sensation BTS will headline "a free in-person concert" on October 15 to support South Korea's bid to host the 2030 World Expo in Busan, announced their management agency BigHit Music on Wednesday. Titled 'Yet to Come', the show will be held at Busan Ilgwang special stage at 6 pm KST (9.30 pm IST).

ARMY, the fan group of BTS, will also be able to catch the concert online via live streaming on fan community forum Weverse.

"We are holding a free in-person concert, Live Play, and online live streaming of World Expo 2030 Busan Korea Concert BTS in Busan.

"We hope ARMY from all around the world will send a lot of support to BTS's special performance to promote Busan's bid for World Expo 2030," BigHit Music said in a statement shared on Weverse.

The group will perform at the global concert as part of their duties as ambassadors of the 'Busan World Expo 2030'.

BTS is currently on a break as a unit with members RM, Jin, Suga, J-Hope, Jimin V and Jungkook pursuing solo projects.

