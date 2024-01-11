Follow us on Image Source : SOCIAL Akshay Kumar travels in Mumbai metro with mask on, fans couldn't recognise the superstar

Bollywood actor Akshay Kumar often remains in the headlines for some reason or the other. And today, the actor has again made it to the headlines for all the right reasons. The actor chose to travel by the Mumbai Metro and gave his luxury cars a miss today. What's even more interesting is that no one recognised Akshay in the metro. Even the fans standing next to him could not recognise the superstar.

However, this is not the first time that Akshay Kumar has been seen traveling in Mumbai Metro. Even before this, he was seen boarding the metro from DN Nagar metro station in Mumbai early in the morning with Emraan Hashmi while promoting her film Selfie, which was released in the year 2023. There he also danced vigorously with the fans on the song ‘Main Khiladi Tu Anari’. Now in his recent photo also, Akshay is seen traveling in the metro.

Akshay can be seen wearing a black jacket and black pants paired with white shoes. He is also wearing a black cap and a mask, as seen in the pictures. However, it was not too long before fans couldn't recognise Khiladi Kumar. When fans saw Akshay in this look, they were surprised. His fans could not believe that their favorite star was traveling with them in the metro. A few fans also clicked selfies with Kumar.

On Akshay Kumar's work front

Let us tell you that Bollywood's Khiladi Kumar used to entertain his fans a lot by giving back-to-back superhit films. He has not been able to maintain his stardom for some time. If we look at the last few years, most of his films have proved to be flops. Or if something came, it could not make much noise. At this time Akshay Kumar is in dire need of a big hit film. He will next be seen in opposite Tiger Shroff in Bade Miyan Chote Miyan.

