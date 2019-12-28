Image Source : INSTAGRAM Akshay Kumar, Kareena Kapoor’s Good Newwz opens with a bang at the box office

Bollywood filmmaker Karan Johar produced another rom-com Good Newwz has shone brightly at the box office on the opening day. Bringing together a talented bunch of actors like Akshay Kumar, Kareena Kapoor Khan, Kiara Advani and Diljit Dosanjh, the film was expected to open with a bang, and it did, with Rs 18 crore total collection on Day 1. The film has been the first choice of the viewers in north circuits especially in UP, Delhi and East Punjab, according to Box Office India.

Directed by Raj Mehta and produced by Dharma Productions, Good Newwz is about two couple with the same last name who undergo IVF (In-Vitro Fertilization) at the same time from the same clinic. The chaos starts when their semen samples get exchanged. Ever since the release of the trailer, the film has been in the limelight. Witty one-liners, peppy songs and a stellar star cast has forced the audience to go to the theaters and watch the film.

Also, Good Newwz has opened at the box office in competition with Salman Khan’s Dabangg 3 which had released a week earlier. Salman’s cop-drama has already raked in Rs 130 crore approx. at the box office. It was even the superstar’s birthday on 27th which would have made the die-hard Sallu Bhai fans go to the theatres and watch the film again.

Talking about Dabangg 3’s box office competition with Akshay Kumar’s Goof Newwz, Salman exclaimed that Akshay’s film should do better than his. He said, "I would have been the happiest if Akki's film could have opened with bigger numbers than that of ours but this is also good. I believe that it is not just about my film or Akki's or of Shahrukh's film. I say all of our films should get a bigger opening and earn a lot of money because it is good for our film industry. Yes, it is less but it is not a bad opening at all, it is a damn good opening considering the present situation of our country."

