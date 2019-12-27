Image Source : INSTAGRAM Akshay Kumar-Kareena Kapoor’s Good Newwz leaked online by TamilRockers for download

Akshay Kumar-Kareena Kapoor’s Good Newwz leaked online by TamilRockers for download: Much awaited Bollywood film Good Newwz has finally hit the theaters today, ie December 27th. The film has been in the limelight ever since the trailer of the film popped on the internet and left the fans laughing hard on the one-liners. Starring Akshay Kumar, Kareena Kapoor Khan, Kiara Advani and Diljit Dosanjh, the film is about two couples undergoing the process of IVF. While they enter the IVF center thinking they will get their own baby, things get messed up when they find that the sperms of each couple have been exchanged with each other. While fans were waiting to watch the film, here is bad news that the film has been leaked online by piracy website TamilRockers for download.

Directed by Raj Mehta, Good Newwz is expected to set fire to the box office on its opening day. But the expectation have witnessed a roadblock since the availability of the film online will affect its collection majorly. Within a few hours of its release, TamilRocker made it available for download in HD quality.

Good Newss is not the first film that has faced his roadblock. The piracy website has targeted many big budget films earlier as well. They have leaked Bollywood movies like Pati Patni Aur Woh starring Kartik Aaryan, Bhumi Pednekar and Ananya Panday, as well as period drama Panipat starring Arjun Kapoor, Sanjay Dutt and Kriti Sanon. Salman Khan’s mass entertainer Dabangg 3 also fell prey to piracy soon after it hit the theaters on December 20th, 2019.

