Aamir Khan Productions share 'special' BTS from Taare Zameen Par ft. Aamir, Darsheel Safary| WATCH

Aamir Khan is undoubtedly one of the most loved superstars in the nation. The actor has always surprised the fans and the audiences with his script selections and has raised the bar high with his extraordinary performance. 'Laapataa Ladies' from Aamir Khan Productions, released recently on OTT after its theatrical release, is making waves nationwide. The film even beat Sandeep Reddy Vanga's Animal and has become the most-watched film on Netflix within two months of its release. On the other hand, Aamir Khan is also gearing up to treat the audiences with another highly entertaining film 'Sitaare Zameen Par'.

Amid all this, Aamir Khan Production has shared a wonderful BTS on their X account. The video belongs to Taare Zameen Par sets, where Aamir can be seen working with Darsheel Safary. In the BTS video, the superstar can be seen enacting a few scenes for the young artist and how it all helped in the making of an iconic film.

Taare Zameen Par released in 2007

For the unversed, 2007's Taare Zameen Par tells the story of Ishaan Awasthi, a dyslexic kid who outshines and grows in life after his art teacher discovers his potential. Directed by Amole Gupta, the film also featured Tisca Chopra, Tanay Chheda, Vipin Sharma and Sachet Engineer among others. Darsheel Safary also won the Filmfare 2008 Best Actor Award for Taare Zameen Par.

Taare Zameen Par sequel is in works

Aamir Khan had announced that he working with Darsheel in Taare Zameen Par sequel. The film is titled Sitare Zameen Par. During the social media interaction session, Aamir Khan had shared exciting details about the sequel and said that the film is going to be released in cinemas around the Christmas period.

