Aamir Khan reveals Laal Singh Chaddha trailer launch details in funny video | WATCH

For the first time in the history of the world of advertising and marketing, a trailer is to be unveiled in the second strategic time of 2.30 minutes in the first innings on World Television. Be ready to watch the explosive trailer of Laal Singh Chaddha in the finale of IPL on 29th May.

Aamir Khan's much-awaited film Laal Singh Chaddha has been making rounds on the internet for quite some time. It is not only the charisma of the upcoming film that has enthralled the netizens time and again, but it is also the never-before-mentioned manoeuvres of the perfectionist star that has left people stunned.

From releasing the song without any visuals to highlighting singers, lyricists, composers and technicians, Aamir has come up with unique strategies to promote his upcoming release. Recently it was speculated that the trailer of Lal Singh Chaddha is all set to release in the finale of IPL. Now it turns out that this news is absolutely true.

Adding to the excitement, Aamir Khan is all set to host the conclusion of India's most popular cricket league - IPL. In such a situation, this is the first time that a team has come up with such a strategy for the promotional campaign of their film. So releasing the trailer during an IPL match is one of the unique promotions ever done in history. This goes beyond a normal marketing plan devised by the makers where the audience will watch the trailer for the first time on a TV.

Confirming the news, the makers of the film shared a funny video on their social media. In the video, Amir announces the release of the trailer of Laal Singh Chaddha in the conclusion of the IPL during the first innings and second strategic timing. So on May 29, on Star Sports Network and Disney Hotstar from 6 pm, you will definitely watch the finale of IPL organized by Aamir Khan.

Laal Singh Chaddha, produced by Aamir Khan Productions, Kiran Rao and Viacom 18 Studios, also stars Kareena Kapoor Khan, Mona Singh and Chaitanya Akkineni.