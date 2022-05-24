TKSS fame Sumona Chakravarti REACTS to wedding rumours with Kajol's cousin Samrat Mukerji

Follow us on Image Source : INSTAGRAM/NORTHBOMBAYDURGAPUJA/FILE Samrat Mukerji and Sumona Chakravarti

The Kapil Sharma Show fame Sumona Chakravarti has reacted to reports of her wedding with Samrat Mukerji, who is Sharbani Mukherjee's brother and Kajol, Rani Mukerji, and Ayan Mukerji's cousin. For a long time, there have been rumours about Sumona marrying Samrat Mukerji. In a recent interview, the actress refuted the claims saying that 'this is rubbish'. She also called it '10-year old stories'.

Speaking to ETimes, Sumona said, "Oh, God! These are old 10-year old stories from social media. This is rubbish. Frankly, no comments, I don't like to talk about my personal life. If ever there's any development, you all will get to know about it. I shall announce it."

The actress added that Samrat is just a friend. "He's a friend. That's about it. I don't speak to the media about my friends or family and I want to keep it that way." When asked about her wedding, Sumona replied, "I think I have answered your question."

For the unversed, Samrat debuted in the film Ram Aur Shyam (1996), followed by ‘Bhai Bhai’ (1997). He also starred in Bengali films. In 2005, he played the role of Bijju in Vishal Bhardwaj’s 'The Blue Umbrella’. Samrat was also seen as a freedom fighter, Ganesh Ghosh, in Ashutosh Gowariker’s ‘Khelein Hum Jee Jaan Sey'.

Sumona Chakravarti's professional front

Sumona recently wrapped up the Kapil Sharma Show's current season. Sumona, who plays the character of Bhuri, took to her Instagram account and shared a glimpse of the wrap-up party. "N it's a WRAP! Phir Milenge ek chote se break ke baad. #TKSS" the caption read. In one of the pics, Sumona can be seen taking a selfie with Krushna and Kiku. and in another Kapil Sharma and Archana Puran Singh join the actress.