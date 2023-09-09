1 year of Brahmastra: Ayan Mukerji promises to share early artwork from 'next stage' of the film | WATCH

Follow us on Image Source : PINTEREST Ranbir Kapoor as Shiva in Brahmastra

On September 9, 2022, Ayan Mukerji's film Brahmastra Part One: Shiva saw its theatrical release. Starring Ranbir Kapoor, Alia Bhatt, Amitabh Bachchan, and Mouni Roy in pivotal roles, the fantasy action-adventure film is inspired by Hindu mythology. On the first anniversary of the film, filmmaker Ayan Mukerji promised to share updates about Brahmastra 2 and 3 soon.

The filmmaker shared a video montage loaded with scenes from the film. The video read, "On 9th Sept 2022 we introduced you to a world of astras. Celebrating 1 year of Brahmastra. Brahmastra part two and three development in progress." Sharing the video on Instagram, Mukerji wrote, "Happy 1st Birthday, Brahmāstra! Thank you for all the Creativity, all the HardWork, and for all the Lessons in Film-making, and in Life ! P.S.: Will share some early artwork from the next stage of the Brahmāstra journey in a bit."

Watch the video here:

Soon after the update, fans reacted to the same and also shared their opinions of the second and third instalment of the film. One user wrote, "Adipurush Taught us the value Of Brahmastra. Waiting for part 2 and 3." Another user wrote, "Don’t cast Alia if her character is as weak as the first part and make Ranbir Dev in part 2, not anyone else who didn’t give 10 yrs of his career to ur film."

After multiple box office failures, Ayan Mukerji's Brahamstra revived Bollywood and emerged as the highest-grossing film of 2022 and one of the highest-grossing Indian films of 2022 after finishing its theatrical run. The sequels of the film are said to hit the silver screen in December 2026 and 2027 respectively.

Backed by Dharma Productions, Brahmastra also stars Nagarjuna Akkineni and Shah Rukh Khan in important roles. Earlier, Ayan Mukerji confirmed that Deepika Padukone as a key character in Brahmastra 2 and 3.

