Chandramukhi 2: Kangana Ranaut-Raghava starrer postponed, is it because of Shah Rukh Khan's Jawan?

P Vasu's directorial Chandramukhi 2 has created a buzz among fans on social media. While fans are eagerly waiting for Kangana Ranaut and Raghava Lawrence starrer, the makers postponed the film's release date. The drama-horror was earlier releasing on September 15, however, Lyca Productions recently announced its new release date.

The production house shared the announcement through a video and technical delays for the change. The caption read, "Chandramukhi-2 release date has been pushed to September 28 due to technical delays. Vettaiyan & Chandramukhi will be back fiercer than ever. See you at the theatres with an extra special treat."

Chandramukhi 2 has been postponed due to technical delays, however, cinema buffs are speculating Shah Rukh Khan's Jawan be the reason behind this move, while a section of users also claimed Mark Antony might be the reason. Soon after the announcement was made, fans flooded the comment section with their speculations about the same. One user wrote, "It's not because of technical issues it's because of Jawan's box office. Good decision." Another user wrote, "They are trying to clash with Mark Atony which is a wrong option."

For those unversed, Prabhas' much-awaited film Salaar was recently postponed to avoid the box office clash with Shah Rukh Khan and Atlee's Jawan. Salaar was slated for its release on September 28. On the other hand, Adhik Ravichandran's fantasy-adventure Mark Antony is also releasing on September 15.

Chandramukhi 2 is the sequel to the 2005 film Chandramukhi, which stars Rajinikanth and Lakshmi Menon in the lead roles. In the second instalment of the franchise, Kangana Ranaut bagged the role of Chandramukhi, while Raghava Lawrence replaced Rajinikanth as Vettaiyan Raja. The film marks Ranaut's second Tamil film after Thalaivii.

