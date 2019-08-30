Saaho Movie (2019): Saaho Movie Review Showtimes Movie Watch Online Full in Hindi review BookMyShow Showtimes in Delhi India Saaho IMDb rating, Amazon Prime Video, Watch Movies & TV Shows Online‎

Saaho, the much-awaited action-flick made on the huge budget of Rs 350 crore finally got released on the silver screens on August 30, 2019. The film had a huge ensemble cast but the lead pair include Prabhas and Shraddha Kapoor. Talking about others, the list includes names of actors like Neil Nitin Mukesh, Arun Vijay, Jackie Shroff, Mandira Bedi, Mahesh Manjrekar and Chunky Pandey. If you are planning to book a ticket of the recently released film Saaho, here’s everything you should check out.

Saaho Movie Review Watch Online:

Saaho: Planning to watch Prabhas-Shraddha Kapoor’s film? Here’s everything you should know

As per IndiaTV film critic, “Saaho that has one of the biggest budgets has very less jaw-dropping moments. There are a lot of stunt sequences that are shot on a great scale, but they simply go blank at the screen. The bike chasing scene is the only one where you will grab the edge of your seats to know what is going to happen next. Prabhas’s persona gets sidelines because of the unnecessary swag and humor which falls flat on the screen and seem pointless for an action movie which Saaho aimed to be.”

Read Saaho movie full review here.

How to book Saaho movie tickets?

Saaho: Planning to watch Prabhas-Shraddha Kapoor’s film? Here’s everything you should know

You can book Saaho movie tickets online at BookMyShow. You can also save more while booking your movie tickets by availing BookMyShow Saaho movie ticket booking offers. Alternatively, you can also book your Saaho movie tickets online through Paytm, Amazon Pay and Mobikwik. The ticket price for Saaho movie will depend on the show you are willing to watch. Morning shows will be comparatively cheaper than the evening ones. Ticket prices begin from Rs 275 and if you opt for a comfy recliner, you need to shell out Rs 500.

Saaho Movie Download:

Saaho: Planning to watch Prabhas-Shraddha Kapoor’s film? Here’s everything you should know

With a few hours of the release of superstar Prabhas and Shraddha Kapoor starrer Saaho, notorious piracy website TamilRockers leaked the film online to download. Fans were still enjoying the first-day first show of the much-awaited film that TamilRockers made it available for everyone on the internet. People have started downloading Saaho or have started to watch Saaho online. After some time, the film will be available to watch online on websites like Amazon Prime, etc.

Saaho movie posters and trailers:

Various posters were released by the makers of the film quite sometime before the release date of the film. Even the trailer that got released captured many eyeballs before the release which was previously scheduled for August 15 along with Akshay Kumar’s Mission Mangal and John Abram’s Batla House.

Saaho Songs:

The songs in the film Saaho including Pyscho Saiyaan, Enni Soni are a visual treat to the eyes, but others like Bad Boy that has Jacqueline Fernandes showing some sizzling dance moves and Baby Won’t You Tell Me are untimely placed in the narrative. These songs and few extra action scenes add more to an already long runtime.

Read Saaho movie review in Hindi here.

More Bollywood stories and picture galleries

Click Here for Latest Bollywood Updates| Latest Celebrity News

Click Here for Latest Trending News| Latest Lifestyle News