Vicky Kaushal gets nostalgic as Ranbir Kapoor’s Sanju completes one year

Bollywood actor Vicky Kaushal has become the national crush. His acting skills in each and every film gets an appreciation from the fans. He also got a lot of praise for his role in the film Sanju. Ranbir Kapoor starrer film completed one year since its release and that is the reason why Vicky got so emotional and wrote a long post on social media as to why everyone loved his character.

"1 year. The first time I heard people calling me as the name of the character. Thank you for all the love. It means a lot to me. 'Sanju'," Vicky wrote on Instagram.

Directed by Rajkumar Hirani, "Sanju", which completed a year on Saturday, was a biopic based on the life of actor Sanjay Dutt. The film that starred Ranbir Kapoor in the shoes of Sanjay, showcased the highs and lows during various phases of the latter's life.

Vicky played the role of Kamli in the film who was Sanjay Dutt's best friend. After Sanju, the actor got featured in films like "Manmarziyaan" and "Uri: The Surgical Strike".

Now he will be seen next in the horror movie "Bhoot Part One: The Haunted Ship" and Shoojit Sircar's directorial "Sardar Udham Singh". Vicky also recently announced that he will be playing Sam Manekshaw - the first Field Marshal of India - in Meghna Gulzar's upcoming movie.

