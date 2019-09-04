Sunny Deol's son Karan bags his second film even before his debut has released

Image Source : INSTAGRAM Karan Deol signs a film with Indra Kumar

Sunny Deol's son Karan, who will be soon marking his entry into Bollywood, has signed his second film. Karan's debut which is being directed by his dad is slated to release this month. In a recent interview, Karan said he has signed his second movie.

Without giving much detail, Karan said his second movie would be a comedy film different from his first.

According to a report in Pinkvilla.com, Karan will next be seen playing the lead role in Indra Kumar's next film. A source has informed that after the success of Total Dhamaal, Indra Kumar has been working on a movie for some time now. Kumar was looking for young faces for the project and after he saw the trailer of Pal Pal Dil Ke Pass, he decided to cast Karan.

Kumar immediately narrated the script to him. Karan loved the idea and the script of the film and instantly said yes for the film.

The search for the female lead is still on. The film is set to go on the floors at the end of this year after the release of Karan's debut PPDKP.

PPDKP is a love story starring Karan and Sahher Bambba. The film is being produced by Zee Studios and a large part of the film has been shot in Spiti Valley and New Delhi. The first song of the movie was released last week.

