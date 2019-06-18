Kangana Ranaut and Rajkummar Rao are on fire in Mental Hai Kya latest motion poster

Image Source : INSTAGRAM Motion Poster of Mental Hai Kya is launched.

Rajkummar Rao and Kangana Ranaut will be seen sharing screen space after long six years in the upcoming Bollywood film Mental Hai Kya. The film is directed by South Indian Filmmaker Prakash Kovelamudi as he marks his Bollywood debut. Many posters have already been launched by the makers of the film. The posters are intriguing and out of the box. In the posters, the actors can be seen showing their mad side.

"1 Mystery, 2 Suspects," says the poster as it moves away from a close-up of Rajkummar's face and Kangana is a house that catches fire. Rajkummar shared the motion poster on his Instagram, captioning, "These suspects will set the world ablaze! Who's side are you on?" Co-producer Ekta Kapoor's Balaji Motion Pictures posted the motion poster on their Instagram page and wrote, "They're here to set fire to your perceptions. Trust No One! #MentalHaiKya #TrustNoOne"

Kangana's team also shared the post on Instagram and wrote, "They're here to set fire to your perceptions. Trust No One!#MentalHaiKya #TrustNoOne @team_kangana_ranaut @rajkummar_rao @ektaravikapoor @shobha9168 @ruchikaakapoor @shaaileshrsingh @prakashkovelamudi @kanika.d @zeemusiccompany#MentalHaiKyaOn26thJuly.”

In a recent interview with Bombay Times, the director spilled the details about the film and said, "Kangana and Rajkummar are pitted against each other in the film. Their bickering will unfold in an interesting way, and I am excited to showcase them in this light."

Rajkummar Rao will be also seen in RoohiAfza next with Janhvi Kapoor. The film is expected to release on March 20, 2020, and in Made In China produced by Maddock Films next to Mouni Roy.

Mental Hai Kya also stars Jimmy Shergill, Amyra Dastur and Satish Kaushik in supporting role. The film is produced by Ekta Kapoor's Balaji Motion Pictures and Balaji Telefilms. The film is slated to launch on July 26, 2019.